Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’

We're surprisingly into it

Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 10:04

It looks like Kylie Jenner is about to expand her empire after reportedly filing trademarks for immersive experiences including a convention and a museum.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has hit the headlines today after her holding company made the decision to list ‘Kylie Kon’ and ‘Kylie Museum’ at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

oh happy days 😃
oh happy days 😃

According to E! News, ‘Kylie Kon’ will reportedly cover the "arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting [of] special events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences" including beauty tutorials, workshops, and make-up classes.

The details behind ‘Kylie Museum’ are a little more confusing, with the trademark suggesting that the venture will include guided tours, special events, and other “museum services” that may feature a deep-dive into the history of her billionaire brand.

💗
💗

There’s no doubt that Kylie’s mega-fans will jump at the chance to learn more about her empire.

A video that she published on her YouTube channel titled ‘Official Kylie Jenner Office Tour’ has a whopping 13.7 million views, suggesting that there ~is~ a demand for more interactive Kylie Cosmetics events.

Still, it might be a long time before her followers learn any real details about the new trademarks. Celebrities occasionally file trademarks that never come to fruition or are only explored several years down the line.

Even so, we think she’d onto a clear winner with a make-up convention and a cosmetics museum. It’s time to start saving up our pennies.

 

Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday

