Kylie Jenner Has Officially Unfollowed Jordyn Woods After 6 Months of Distance

It’s the final nail in the Kardashian-Jenner coffin...

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 11:31

Kylie Jenner has officially ended things with Jordyn Woods months after falling out.

The billionaire beauty mogul has finally unfollowed her former BFF after initially falling out at the start of the year following Jordyn’s alleged soirée with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

While it has not yet been confirmed, fans are speculating that Kylie made the brutal move after Jordyn was spotted dancing at a club with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend James Harden.

She was reportedly smoking a hookah pipe and dancing at the same table as Harden in Houston, Texas over the weekend, which may have set Kylie off.

Instagram @kyliejenner

TMZ report that Jordyn has been hanging out with Harden since before her scandal with Tristan broke out so it may not be new news but it seems to still have been too much for Khloe’s younger sister.

Just earlier this week reports surfaced that suggested Kylie and Jordyn were going to patch things up in the near future, although it’s maybe safe to say that won’t be happening.

Getty Images

“She’ll always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her. She’s only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile,” the source reported. “But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family."

An unfollow is a pretty big thing in 2019 so we hope that it's not as serious as we think and there's still some love between the stars!

Kylie Jenner Has Officially Unfollowed Jordyn Woods After 6 Months of Distance
