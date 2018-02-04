Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi

Most new mums can be a little over protective, and it turns out that Kylie Jenner is no different when it comes to 7-week-old baby Stormi.

The make-up millionaire has one rule for anyone who wants to meet Stormi - you gotta go see them at home.

“You have to go to her house to visit,” a source has told American magazine Us Weekly. “She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors,” the insider adds explaining that Ky is a bit of “a germaphobe.”

Even throughout her pregnancy Kylie’s main aim was to keep her baby girl protected and safe. When she finally announced Stormi’s birth she explained that part of the reason she kept her pregnancy hidden was for the baby’s wellbeing.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. I knew my baby would feel every stress and emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she posted on Instagram back in early February.

While grandma Kris Jenner has confirmed that both her youngest daughter and her youngest grandchild (youngest for now anyway) are both thriving.

♥️ ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“She’s doing really, really great! The baby’s happy and healthy,” she told Us magazine.

So it sounds like Kylie’s doing a great job of parenting.

