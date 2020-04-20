Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Bought A $36.5 Million Mansion In Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner has reportedly purchased a new house in Los Angeles for the eye-popping sum of $36.5 million.

It’s unclear whether the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has bought the property as an investment or a place to live in. According to People, the house was originally listed at $55 million, which makes the final price a pretty good deal for a billionaire.

The house itself is located in the "exclusive Los Angeles neighbourhood of Holmby Hills" and boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and 20 parking spaces. In total, the grounds of the property cover .83 acres.

A fan account called @kyliesnapchat claims that Kylie's latest two Instagram uploads have been taken from inside the new house, although this hasn’t been confirmed by any official sources.

This comes as the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she’s doing her best to keep Stormi entertained during isolation.

“I have bought Stormi every single outdoor toy you could imagine, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything—she’s been outside every day,” she said. “[She’s] just living her best life. I’m trying to keep her entertained....[She] has no idea what’s going on.”

In a chat on Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, the 22-year-old recently revealed that she hopes to have seven children in the future: “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

With the house boasting exactly seven bedrooms, we can see why she picked it.