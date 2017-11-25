Kylie Jenner Hosted The Kardashians Thanksgiving Dinner And We Want To Eat Everything

As you’d expect, the Kardashian family Thanksgiving dinner was totally next level - and it was all down to host Kylie Jenner.

The rumoured-to-be-pregnant star had her mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and big bro Rob Kardashian over to her place for dinner, and we honestly can’t get over how amazing everything looked.

Kylie Jenner is the queen of selfies...

Khloe Kardashian, was absent because she was busy hosting her own celebrations with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at his house in Cleveland. Her loss really.

Anyway… Kylie shared moments from the day on Snapchat… and we can’t blame her. If we’d put together a dinner that incredible we’d honestly think about live streaming the whole thing.

From Kylie’s dining room table to the delicious food, it was all about as perfect as it gets… Kylie is basically Martha Stewart 2.0.

Although we’ve watched enough episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to know that in all likelihood Kyles had some help with the catering, but still such an amazing party!

Words: Olivia Cooke

