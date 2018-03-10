Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet

Kylie Jenner has shared footage of her incredible designer bag collection on social-media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on February 16th to upload a series of photos showcasing her extensive wardrobe, which includes items from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hermés .

Instagram/KylieJenner

The closet is organised by colour, with the lighter toned pink and pastel coloured bags being on one side of the collection and the darker shades being situated on the other side.

Kylie even showed off the designer bag Khloe Kardashian purchased for her daughter Stormi on her 2nd birthday, telling fans: “I honestly can’t wait until our next vacation.”

Instagram/KylieJenner

This isn’t the first time the 22-year-old has opened up the doors to her private closet. In March 2018, she posted a photo of herself standing in the mirrored closet alongside a caption celebrating her “options.”

Designer Martyn Lawrence-Bullard previously told People about Kylie’s estimated $1 million collection in Feb. 2019: “There are at least 400 bags, mostly Hermés, lots of Birkin bags and then Louis Vuitton, lots of Chanel and some Dior and Fendi.”

He explained that several of Kylie’s bags have been purchased as investment pieces rather than useable items: “Lots of them are collectors items. She’s bought some as investments and they’re treated like works of art.”

If only we had enough money to buy just one of these investments.