Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged By Fans For Wearing A Real Fox Fur Coat

"Synthetics look similar and you don't kill more than 10 foxes for a coat."

Sunday, December 29, 2019

Kylie Jenner is being called out by fans for wearing real fox fur in a recent Instagram upload.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a snap of herself and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou wearing what looks like the Foxy Leather Coat by Saks Potts, which is sold in a variety of different colours.

2020 energy🧡💙
2020 energy🧡💙

Despite some fans loving the shot, others have pointed out that this particular design is made with a real fox fur trim: “I want you to think of all the foxes that were tortured and killed for you to have those coats,” one person commented.

Another said: “Why did it have to be fox fur? Synthetics look similar and you don't kill more than 10 foxes for a coat,” as a third said: “love you guys but we should not but using animal they had to go through so much fear and pain Thank u next and do better.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have previously rethought their stance on wearing real fur, with Kim Kardashian explaining that she’d taken all her real fur items and remade them into faux furs.

At the time, she said: “Remember when I wore this! [North] picked out the same look lol but fun fact - I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur.”

Kylie is yet to address the comments about wearing real fur but it doesn’t look like most of her fans would be on her side on this one.

