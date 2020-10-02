Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like

Kylie Jenner is being roasted for posting an emoji of the wrong flag beneath a link to the Australian website for her brand Kylie Skin.

In a tweet, she announced the international launch date for her skincare brand in various countries. By mistake, she included an emoji of the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands flag in place of the Australian flag.

“Hi guys, my team is working hard on my sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7!” she wrote, including the corresponding emojis for each country.

The South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands flag has some similarities to the Australian flag in that it features the Union Jack on a navy background.

The differences include the Australian flag bearing the Southern Cross and Federation star, while the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands flag features a small crest.

Fans were quick to spot the mistake, with one person writing: “We beg of you to get the flag correct, before even considering to post a tweet! It’s pretty easy to go onto google and see what #australianflag looks like!”

Another said: “This is too funny had to come and check for myself... wonder how all the Aussies feel...” as someone else added: “This can't be real.”

The tweet hasn’t been deleted from Kylie’s profile just yet. Even though the emoji is incorrect, the link to the Australian website works perfectly fine.

