Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why

We won’t lie, when Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy so under wraps, we were highly concerned she would slowly disappear from our lives after Stormi Webster was born in February. Thankfully that didn’t happen.

And some may have thought that she would let her ‘Boss’ title slip after giving birth but you know what? Women are strong AF and they can do whatever they want to do to make themselves feel happy and fulfilled. So Kylie has done just that, proving she’s killing it even more after becoming a mother...

She’s bossing it as a mum...

Ky might only be 21 but Kris Jenner has already gushed about her skills as a mum. She told Life & Style: "[Kylie's] doing really, really great! I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just...when you know, you know."

She’s still killing it at work...

She might have a baby but she’s still on track to be that billionaire-before-25 bish. She’s already done two new collabs with her BFF Jordyn Woods and Kim Kardashian.

Her glam is better than ever...

All we ever hear is how you’re so tired and busy after giving birth that you don’t have time for a shower. Kylie has given us hope that we can glam it the eff up and that's okay.

She defo hasn’t slowed down...

Okay, we feel bad about ourselves. *eats more Doritos*

She’s still giving us everything...

We can’t imagine we’ll be matching our clothes with our Ferrari six months after giving birth but for the love of the Kardashians, Kylie is gifting us with all she’s got.

She’s looking fresh af...

We won’t look this good on our wedding day, so there’s that.

She’s growing up...

The reality star admits that motherhood hasn’t changed her but her outlook. She told ES magazine: “I don’t think being a new mom changed me. I think it just made me maybe look at life a little differently and just value time.”

She’s showing Stormi the world...

Instead of staying at home, she’s taking Stormi on the road. BOSS.

She’s keeping the love alive...

Having a kid will probably make you want to sleep every time they do, but Kylie is keeping the spark alive with Travis Scott and we’re living for this inspo.

She’s still keeping up with the kardashians...

And isn't that the definition of boss?

And now let's all have a treat and look at Stormi's most adorable snaps..