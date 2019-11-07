Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Using Instagram Stories While Driving Her Bugatti

Kylie Jenner is catching a lot of heat today for her decision to post on Instagram Stories while driving.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of herself driving her Bugatti to Kris Jenner’s birthday celebrations, with a lot of people pointing out that she risked the safety of both herself and others in the aim of getting good #content.

Getty

Fans have pointed out that this isn’t the first time the 22-year-old has filmed herself driving and that it’s high time somebody actively called her out on it.

“Kylie Jenner recording and posting Instagram videos WHILE DRIVING sure is a good influence,” one person responded, as another said: “Why is Kylie Jenner always filming on her phone whilst driving?”

Instagram

A third said: “I honestly don’t understand how nobody has called @KylieJenner out for using her phone whilst driving. I’ve seen her do it on her insta stories numerous times! Seeing as she’s got such a following it’s not setting a great example! Winds me up so much!”

And a fourth person made this savage remark: “Why does Kylie Jenner constantly take videos of herself driving? Does she genuinely think it makes her look cool because all I see is an immature girl with no consideration for the people she’s putting in danger.”

Someone needs to stop Kylie Jenner from videoing for stories while driving 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄 — Soph Hearts 💞 (@sophhearts) November 6, 2019

see, this is what we DONT do @KylieJenner, being on your phone and driving is ILLEGAL and DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/SvR6i1Mo2g — chiara (key-are-uh) (@rainechiara) November 5, 2019

why does kylie jenner constantly take videos of herself driving??? does she genuinely think it makes her look cool because all i see is an immature girl with no consideration for the people she’s putting in danger — stef (@StephanieFJones) November 5, 2019

Kylie hasn’t commented on the driving backlash just yet, but we hope she’ll take some of these points on board for future reference.