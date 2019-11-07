Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash For Using Instagram Stories While Driving Her Bugatti
"All I see is an immature girl"
Kylie Jenner is catching a lot of heat today for her decision to post on Instagram Stories while driving.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of herself driving her Bugatti to Kris Jenner’s birthday celebrations, with a lot of people pointing out that she risked the safety of both herself and others in the aim of getting good #content.
Fans have pointed out that this isn’t the first time the 22-year-old has filmed herself driving and that it’s high time somebody actively called her out on it.
“Kylie Jenner recording and posting Instagram videos WHILE DRIVING sure is a good influence,” one person responded, as another said: “Why is Kylie Jenner always filming on her phone whilst driving?”
A third said: “I honestly don’t understand how nobody has called @KylieJenner out for using her phone whilst driving. I’ve seen her do it on her insta stories numerous times! Seeing as she’s got such a following it’s not setting a great example! Winds me up so much!”
And a fourth person made this savage remark: “Why does Kylie Jenner constantly take videos of herself driving? Does she genuinely think it makes her look cool because all I see is an immature girl with no consideration for the people she’s putting in danger.”
Kylie hasn’t commented on the driving backlash just yet, but we hope she’ll take some of these points on board for future reference.