Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable

Kylie Jenner has decided to kick off the New Year in the most iconic way possible after dyeing her hair an eye-catching shade of blue.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has experimented with different styles and shades for as long as we can remember, but she usually just purchases an incredibly expensive wig and takes it off when she feels like a change again.

This time around, it looks like she’s committed herself to a permanent new colour. Having shared footage of herself bleaching her roots on Instagram Stories, fans were fully shook by the final image of her luminous locks.

The whole thing has reminded fans of that time she experimented with teal hair back in 2014.

At the time, her Kylie Cosmetics brand wasn’t even a fully formed idea and her now iconic lip-kits were still one year away from hitting the internet and destroying all our hard-earned savings.

Plenty of fans pointed out that the image brings to mind a simpler time, with one person suggesting it’s a sign 2019 is going to be a peaceful year: “@KylieJenner’s hair is blue again so all is right in the world.”

Another comment read: “I’m LIVIN for @KylieJenner blue hair” as someone else predicted that other influencers are copying this look as we speak: “@kyliejenner w blue hair makes me want blue hair.”

Even though Kylie clearly wants to stick with blue for longer than a few days, we wouldn’t be massively surprised if she opts for a totally different colour by February.