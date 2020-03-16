Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation

The plotline sounds familiar

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 09:34

Kylie Jenner is reading a book about soulmates just weeks after she and Travis Scott are said to have quietly reunited.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to reveal that she’s enjoying a romantic book written by Brian Weiss called 'Only Love Is Real.’ 

Instagram/KylieJenner

The novel tells the tale of two strangers “who are unaware that they have been lovers throughout the long centuries - until fate brings them together again.

“[Weiss] shows how each and every one of us has a soulmate whom we have loved in past incarnations and who waits to reunite with us now. And he opens up entirely new worlds for all of us everywhere, based on a single, powerful truth..."

Instagram @kyliejenner

Travis and Kylie called time on their romance in October 2019 amid reports that they were struggling with the long-distance element of their relationship. 

An insider recently told The Sun that they’ve since decided to give their connection another chance: “Kylie and Travis are back on, but they're taking things slowly."

Getty

“They'll keep their separate houses and don't want to do anything too public as if everything goes wrong, they don't want to announce another split. But they're together - her family are happy but want her to be cautious," they added.

The couple have previously been praised by Kris Jenner for being great “co-parents” to daughter Stormi. They’re clearly taking things slowly this time around, but we’re rooting for them to stand the test of time.

