Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Planning On Being Pregnant Again By Next Year

Kylie Jenner has made no secret of the fact that she loves being a young mum and it’s now being reported that she and Travis Scott are considering popping out another baby by 2020.

An insider told E! News that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants to give Stormi a little brother or sister sooner rather than later: “Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," the source claimed.

Tumblr

They added: "She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

This won’t come as a huge surprise to fans, who have probably noticed the major baby hint she dropped in a recent message about Travis’s birthday.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I'm so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let's f*ck around and have another baby."

This comes as the 21-year-old told Interview Germany: “People used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtWMK4xnjth/?utm_source=ig_embed

“She [Stormi] really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

Place your bets!