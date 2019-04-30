Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Planning On Being Pregnant Again By Next Year

Stormi could be getting a little brother or sister *very* soon

Friday, May 3, 2019 - 09:39

Kylie Jenner has made no secret of the fact that she loves being a young mum and it’s now being reported that she and Travis Scott are considering popping out another baby by 2020.

An insider told E! News that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants to give Stormi a little brother or sister sooner rather than later: “Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," the source claimed.

Tumblr

They added: "She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."

This won’t come as a huge surprise to fans, who have probably noticed the major baby hint she dropped in a recent message about Travis’s birthday. 

watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s fuck around and have another baby. 🤪

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I'm so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let's f*ck around and have another baby."

This comes as the 21-year-old told Interview Germany: “People used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtWMK4xnjth/?utm_source=ig_embed

“She [Stormi] really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

Place your bets!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Stormzy Achieves His First UK Number One Single With 'Vossi Bop'
New Music Round-up: Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille And More
15 Times Women Savagely Shut Men Down
Justin Bieber Joins Forces With YouTube For A Mystery Top Secret Project
Tomorrowland Festival
Europe’s Best Fests: Win Tickets To Amazing European Music Festivals!
Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Planning On Being Pregnant Again By Next Year
Here’s Everything That Went Down At The 2019 BBMA’s
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got Married In A Surprise Las Vegas Wedding
Channing Tatum Shares Fully Naked Snap After Losing A Bet To Jessie J
Get To Know: Isaac Waddington
Pete Davidson Abandons Show After Club Owner Joked About Ariana Grande
The Vaccines Press Pic
The Vaccines, YUNGBLUD & Hamzaa Join MTV Music Week Plymouth Line Up!
Watch Out Rihanna, Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Dropping Her Own Beauty Line
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?
Is This A Clue About The State Of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Friendship?
Zac Efron Reveals Whether He’d Appear In The High School Musical TV Series
Kim Kardashian Shares A Glimpse Inside Her CBD Themed Baby Shower
Marnie Simpson Announces She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Planning On Being Pregnant Again By Next Year
Is This A Clue About The State Of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s Friendship?
Kylie Jenner Dressed Up As Captain Marvel For Travis Scott’s Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner Swaps Her Short Hair For Some Seriously Long Hair Extensions
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Now Flirting Using Game Of Thrones Roleplay
Kylie Jenner Avoided An Awkward Encounter With Jordyn Woods At Coachella
Jordyn Woods attends 2019 Coachella festival
Kylie Jenner Avoids Coachella As Jordyn Woods Joins Jaden Smith Onstage
Kendall Jenner Had One Question About This Picture Of Kylie Straddling Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Reportedly ‘On The Mend’ Following Cheating Rumours
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Truth Behind Slashing Price Of Jordyn Woods Cosmetics Line
How Jordyn Woods Really Feels About The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Trailer
Kylie Jenner Reportedly Stopped Filming KUWTK During The Jordyn Woods Scandal

Trending Articles

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Got Married In A Surprise Las Vegas Wedding
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Stormzy Achieves His First UK Number One Single With 'Vossi Bop'
New Music Round-up: Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille And More
Movies
15 Times Women Savagely Shut Men Down
Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Planning On Being Pregnant Again By Next Year
Marnie Simpson pregnant bump
Marnie Simpson Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Gushes About Pregnancy Response
Tomorrowland Festival
Europe’s Best Fests: Win Tickets To Amazing European Music Festivals!
Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Hint Khloe And Tristan Thompson Might Reunite?
Justin Bieber Joins Forces With YouTube For A Mystery Top Secret Project
Watch Out Rihanna, Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Dropping Her Own Beauty Line