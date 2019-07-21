Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Sending Positivity’ To Jordyn Woods Five Months After Cheating Drama

It's been a whirlwind

Sunday, July 21, 2019


Kylie Jenner is apparently in a good place five months after her former BFF kissed Tristan Thompson at a house party and caused a whole lot of chaos within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since realised that their friendship wasn’t always the healthiest thing in the world. An insider told Us Weekly that she’s been forced to grow up recently and build stronger connections with a wider group of friends.

Instagram @kyliejenner

“[Kylie] realized there were moments in her life that it was just her family and Jordyn [and] she had become codependent. … She has a great network she wasn’t seeing,” a source said.

The same insider said that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul only wants the best for her former friend and pointed out that the pair might patch up their relationship in the coming months and years.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

 “She’ll always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her. She’s only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile. But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family.”

As for Jordyn, she’s branched out on her own since the cheating scandal and recently landed a star role on Freeform series Grown-ish.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

“She has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer,” a source said. “And that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

Who knows where they’ll be in another five months?

