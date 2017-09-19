Kylie Jenner Has A New Ring On Her Wedding Finger And It's Special Meaning Will Make Your Heart Burst

If you know Kylie Jenner, you'll be well aware that she loves to sport a bit of bling on her wedding finger, and not because she's engaged or married.

Nope, Ky just loves add a bit of glam to the hands, but her latest ring does have an amazing meaning that honours both her bae, Travis Scott, and her bestie Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat to show off the $450 jewellery, a gold and diamond custom ring which features the initials 'JW'.

At first glance, you might be confused who 'JW' could be referring to, but Kylie kindly answered all our questions in the caption.

Snapchat/Kylizzlemynizzle

"Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok ..," wrote Kylie.

Jacques Webster is the real name of her bae and the father of Stormi Webster. It's pretty convenient that Ky found a man with the precise same initials as her bestie.

Bestie 😇😇 Bestie 😇😇 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Some things are just meant to be!

XIV Karats in Beverly Hills took to Instagram later to confirm that they helped make Kylie's custom ring, and it's available in with any initials with prices ranging from $400 to $450.

BACKGRID

Kylie's idea to honour both of them on the special finger is pretty perfect, since we all know pals are every bit as important as partners!

Our next life mission: finding a bae with the same initials as our best mate.

