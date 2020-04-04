Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running

Kylie Jenner has been declared the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row, according to Forbes Magazine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first earned the accolade in 2019. At the time, she faced criticism over the “self-made” aspect of the title, with some claiming that her stint on the E! series gave her a bigger platform to make her business a success.

Getty

The 22-year-old is a big name in the beauty business, with her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands turning over huge profits. She also takes part in occasional #spon posts and earns a baseline income from her family’s reality show.

The magazine says she is "one of just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit fortune.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Ujnd2nDto/

Kylie has previously made reference to the backlash around the term “self-made.” She pointed out that while she hasn’t technically inherited her business, her unique situation as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can’t be overlooked.

"I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money,” she told The New York Times. “But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

Kylie recently donated $1 million to help purchase protective gear for frontline doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic. She’s also teamed up with brand partner Coty to help produce hand sanitiser for those in need.