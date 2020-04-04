Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running

No surprises there

Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 09:50

Kylie Jenner has been declared the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row, according to Forbes Magazine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first earned the accolade in 2019. At the time, she faced criticism over the “self-made” aspect of the title, with some claiming that her stint on the E! series gave her a bigger platform to make her business a success.

Getty

The 22-year-old is a big name in the beauty business, with her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands turning over huge profits. She also takes part in occasional #spon posts and earns a baseline income from her family’s reality show.

The magazine says she is "one of just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit fortune.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Ujnd2nDto/

Kylie has previously made reference to the backlash around the term “self-made.” She pointed out that while she hasn’t technically inherited her business, her unique situation as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can’t be overlooked.

"I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money,” she told The New York Times. “But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

🖤
View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie recently donated $1 million to help purchase protective gear for frontline doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic. She’s also teamed up with brand partner Coty to help produce hand sanitiser for those in need.

Latest News

Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
Does This Mean Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan Are Officially Back Together?
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split
The Weeknd
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Is The Biggest Single Of 2020 So Far
Sophie Turner Is Roasting Joe Jonas For His Controversial Quarantine Outfits
Get To Know Trevor Daniel
Get To Know: Trevor Daniel
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Dua Lipa Addresses Sexism After Being “Cancelled” For Attending A Strip Club
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Vicious Fight Shut Down KUWTK Production
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Quarantine Curls As She Isolates At Home

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Reaction When Asked If She’d Forgive A Cheating Partner
Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Kylie Jenner Is Reading A Book About ‘Soulmates’ Amid Travis Scott Reconciliation
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday

Trending Articles

Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
TV Shows
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal