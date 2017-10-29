Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Kylie Jenner fans who can’t get enough of her make-up range have a whole new reason to get excited.

She’s releasing some brand new shades of her totally awesome lip glosses.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians babe showed off the two new colours.

First she posed in a delightful light red shade which she revealed had a sassy name.

Writing alongside a selife, she typed: "oh happy day wearing a new color by @kyliecosmetics "Boy Bye" launching this Halloween along with 10 other shades xo”.

And while she hasn’t revealed all 10 new shades, she did treat fans to one more - a brighter red colour.

Pouting for the camera, she wrote: "new color by @kyliecosmetics "GOALS" launching this Halloween”.

With Halloween officially less than two days away we cannot wait - and we’re not the only ones.

Loads of fans responded to say how “beautiful” the new shades are, leave heart-eye emoji’s - and one typing: "I love the new color” amid the usual stream of “LB” demands.