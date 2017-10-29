Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

The reality star has showed off a couple of her new colours

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 15:45

Kylie Jenner fans who can’t get enough of her make-up range have a whole new reason to get excited.

She’s releasing some brand new shades of her totally awesome lip glosses.

Need more info on Kylie Jenner? Check out Kylie Jenner: Uncovered

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians babe showed off the two new colours.

First she posed in a delightful light red shade which she revealed had a sassy name. 

Instagram

Writing alongside a selife, she typed: "oh happy day wearing a new color by @kyliecosmetics "Boy Bye" launching this Halloween along with 10 other shades xo”.

And while she hasn’t revealed all 10 new shades, she did treat fans to one more - a brighter red colour.

Pouting for the camera, she wrote: "new color by @kyliecosmetics "GOALS" launching this Halloween”.

Instagram

With Halloween officially less than two days away we cannot wait - and we’re not the only ones.

Loads of fans responded to say how “beautiful” the new shades are, leave heart-eye emoji’s - and one typing: "I love the new color” amid the usual stream of “LB” demands.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Looks Like The Cast Of Riverdale Had A Really Wild Halloween Night Out

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Celebrity

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

12 Celebs Who Solidified Their Romance Or BFF Status With A Matching Tattoo

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

This Is How Much Money Kylie Jenner Is Actually Worth

Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal The First Look At Her Baby Bump?

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Noticeably Absent From Kardashian Christmas Special Group Pics

Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have A Lookalike Cousin Who Is Also A Model

Kylie Jenner 'Splashes Out On A Huge Entourage' In Preparation For First Child

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Unborn Baby

Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She'd Give Up Instagram When She Had A Baby

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’