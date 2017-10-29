Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait
The reality star has showed off a couple of her new colours
Kylie Jenner fans who can’t get enough of her make-up range have a whole new reason to get excited.
She’s releasing some brand new shades of her totally awesome lip glosses.
Need more info on Kylie Jenner? Check out Kylie Jenner: Uncovered
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians babe showed off the two new colours.
First she posed in a delightful light red shade which she revealed had a sassy name.
Writing alongside a selife, she typed: "oh happy day wearing a new color by @kyliecosmetics "Boy Bye" launching this Halloween along with 10 other shades xo”.
And while she hasn’t revealed all 10 new shades, she did treat fans to one more - a brighter red colour.
Pouting for the camera, she wrote: "new color by @kyliecosmetics "GOALS" launching this Halloween”.
With Halloween officially less than two days away we cannot wait - and we’re not the only ones.
Loads of fans responded to say how “beautiful” the new shades are, leave heart-eye emoji’s - and one typing: "I love the new color” amid the usual stream of “LB” demands.