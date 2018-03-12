Kylie Jenner Just Answered Every Single Question You Might Have About Her Pregnancy

After keeping her entire pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner informed the world that she and Travis Scott had welcomed a baby girl named Stormi Webster on 1st February.

While the Kylie Cosmetics queen has been giving us life with the pictures of her new arrival, she's been keeping pretty schtum about her experience as a first-time mum.

Until now that is! The Life Of Kylie star took to Twitter to do a little impromptu Q&A, and she's pretty much answered everyone's burning questions about her pregnancy and journey through motherhood so far.

From the food she so badly craved while Stormi was in her tum, to how Travis Scott is as a dad. Oh and how her best friend, Jordyn Woods, reacted to her pregnancy news.

Take a look at all of Kylie's answers to her fan's questions...

"Were you afraid of giving birth? I'm just a year older than you and this is my number one fear about having a baby"

I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this 💪🏽 https://t.co/yteSWaboXX — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"What was mama kris' reaction when you told her you were pregnant?"

she was sooo supportive. I love my mama ♥️ https://t.co/RVauQm5PbD — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"Her voice is adorable omg you gotta tell us when she says her first word"

Omg 😫😍 can’t wait to watch her grow but don’t want her to at the same time! 😢👼🏽 https://t.co/uhGcD1CEr8 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"I want to hear the way stormi laughs"

She hasn’t laughed yet. But she smiles A LOT 😍 https://t.co/55gF5Hyqi6 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"can you describe what it was like while you were pregnant?... did she move a lot was she still? ... what was the best part? What was the worst part?... I need the deets sus"

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"Let’s see those maternity photos!"

i have tons! Maybe I’ll share one day ☺️ https://t.co/vUSje0SJdN — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"what’s your favorite feature of stormi’s? she’s so precious"

well all of her! but her little toes get me every time 😫😫 https://t.co/iqC5aeqlTc — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"How's Travis with Stormi?"

"What was your number 1 craving when you were pregnant?"

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"Giiiiiirl...don’t lie we know it was in-n-out"

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"Before finding out the gender of your baby, did you think it was a girl or a boy?"

we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! https://t.co/4Y7oJUUveu — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant?"

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"What was the first thing you ate after giving birth?"

the bread from Craig’s! I had it waiting for me lol https://t.co/6E8modERHx — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

"how was Jordyn when you told her you were preggers"

She said “ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby” 😂😍 real one ♥️♥️ https://t.co/U28l2uGQUe — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

After answering tons of questions, Kylie officially peaced-out by by tell her fans: "Ok love u guys.. signing off."

It's amazing to have this little insight into Ky's experience after being kept in the dark for so long, and it really does sound like she's acing the whole motherhood thing.

Of course, she is! Let's be honest, there's nothing that girl can't do.

