Kylie Jenner Just Answered Every Single Question You Might Have About Her Pregnancy
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has revealed all, including which sister was the first to hear her baby news.
After keeping her entire pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner informed the world that she and Travis Scott had welcomed a baby girl named Stormi Webster on 1st February.
While the Kylie Cosmetics queen has been giving us life with the pictures of her new arrival, she's been keeping pretty schtum about her experience as a first-time mum.
Take a look at the video to see Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and all the humungous secrets celebs kept from us...
Until now that is! The Life Of Kylie star took to Twitter to do a little impromptu Q&A, and she's pretty much answered everyone's burning questions about her pregnancy and journey through motherhood so far.
From the food she so badly craved while Stormi was in her tum, to how Travis Scott is as a dad. Oh and how her best friend, Jordyn Woods, reacted to her pregnancy news.
Take a look at all of Kylie's answers to her fan's questions...
"Were you afraid of giving birth? I'm just a year older than you and this is my number one fear about having a baby"
"What was mama kris' reaction when you told her you were pregnant?"
"Her voice is adorable omg you gotta tell us when she says her first word"
"I want to hear the way stormi laughs"
"can you describe what it was like while you were pregnant?... did she move a lot was she still? ... what was the best part? What was the worst part?... I need the deets sus"
"Let’s see those maternity photos!"
"what’s your favorite feature of stormi’s? she’s so precious"
"How's Travis with Stormi?"
"What was your number 1 craving when you were pregnant?"
"Giiiiiirl...don’t lie we know it was in-n-out"
"Before finding out the gender of your baby, did you think it was a girl or a boy?"
"which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant?"
"What was the first thing you ate after giving birth?"
"how was Jordyn when you told her you were preggers"
After answering tons of questions, Kylie officially peaced-out by by tell her fans: "Ok love u guys.. signing off."
It's amazing to have this little insight into Ky's experience after being kept in the dark for so long, and it really does sound like she's acing the whole motherhood thing.
Of course, she is! Let's be honest, there's nothing that girl can't do.
Now why not get checking out the video to see Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland and Lateysha Grace getting seriously deep about relationships in 'That's What She Said'...