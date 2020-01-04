Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Just Debuted A Brand New Lemon Look For 2020

A New Year Means New Looks.

Monday, January 6, 2020 - 10:19

Kylie Jenner has kickstarted her 2020 with a fire new hairstyle that only she could pull off.

Blinding us with her beauty, the star uploaded two Instagram posts that showed off a new hairdo, and let’s just say it’s… golden.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Debuting her lemon yellow hair, the star captioned her photos ‘Yummy’, we can only assume referring to her friend Justin Bieber’s latest single, and we can’t deal with her perfection.

💛
View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

We know Kylie’s got a thing for wigs, but this one might just be her best yet. She went all out for us this new year. 

Her sister Khloe wasn’t too happy about her posts, however, commenting: “So you can post but not text me back..... ok ok. I get it.”

AWKS.

But perhaps the most relatable comment was Normani, who simply commented “I just threw my phone.”

Honestly, we felt that.

We can’t wait for more Kylie looks in 2020.

 

