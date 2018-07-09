Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference

Kylie Jenner has left fans reeling after deciding to switch up her signature look by dissolving all her lip fillers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram with an image that features a *very* different pout and it didn’t long for fans to realise that she’d reversed the effects of the procedure.

Having teamed up with pal Anastasia Karanikolaou for a 10/10 selfie, one fan dropped a comment beneath the upload reading: "She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” to which Kylie replied: “I got rid of all my filler."

As for why she’s so sensitive about her looks, Kylie previously said: “I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, "I didn't think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips.”

“I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that... I don't know, it just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty.”

The 20-year-old only came clean about undergoing the procedure on a 2015 episode of the E! show: “I have temporary lip fillers,” she admitted. “It's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do.”

Just yesterday, Kylie spoke up in a fan Q&A about how relieved she was that daughter Stormi hasn’t inherited her lips: “The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world.”

