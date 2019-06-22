Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum

Kylie Jenner has posted an entire Instagram video dedicated to how peachy her bum looks and fans are living for both the blue velvet dress she’s wearing and the general shape of her booty.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to share a clip of herself walking away from the camera in a velvet bodycon dress and a pair of killer heels while carrying the cutest miniature bag.

She captioned the video with: “It’s the weekend 💋” and it didn’t take long for friends and fans alike to drop a bunch of comments about how great the view looks from a certain angle.

“I’m right behind you where we going mommy,” one person said, as another branded her figure “thicc”, a third called her “the baddest” and a fourth declared that it’s officially “time to get groovy.”

Instagram

Kylie has since posted another picture that’s going down well with her followers after sharing a cheeky bathroom selfie in her underwear alongside the caption: “keep it simple.”

Sister Khloe Kardashian left behind three separate comments filled entirely with heart-eyes emojis as a fan pointed out that she makes these 10/10 shots look entirely “effortless.”

Oh, and plenty of people would like to send a hamper to whoever designed her gorgeous bathroom space. Just FYI, that shower cubicle is literally bigger than our entire kitchen: “Bathroom game brazy!” an account responded.

With Kylie apparently living for the gram atm, we’re intrigued to see what she’ll be posting in the coming days.