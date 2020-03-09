Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions

Kylie Jenner has just revealed what her natural hair looks like beneath her usual combination of wigs and extensions.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to reveal that she’s actually rocking a cute bob at the moment. As for the colour, she’s recently had her roots touched up with a lighter shade so they blend better with her blonde wigs.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Knowing the 22-year-old, it won’t be long until she changes her mind and heads back to the dark side. Still, there’s no denying that her golden locks are perfect for the upcoming Spring/Summer season.

This comes amid reports that she and Travis Scott have been back together for a month after their shock split in October 2019.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,"

"Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

Instagram/@kyliejenner

The source added: "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it, at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

As much as we love Kylie’s glamorous wigs, we’d welcome some more images of her natural hair.