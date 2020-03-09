Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions

Those blonde roots are adorable

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 09:52

Kylie Jenner has just revealed what her natural hair looks like beneath her usual combination of wigs and extensions.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social-media to reveal that she’s actually rocking a cute bob at the moment. As for the colour, she’s recently had her roots touched up with a lighter shade so they blend better with her blonde wigs.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Knowing the 22-year-old, it won’t be long until she changes her mind and heads back to the dark side. Still, there’s no denying that her golden locks are perfect for the upcoming Spring/Summer season.

#Song Jhené Aiko - Triggered (freestyle)
View this post on Instagram

#Song Jhené Aiko - Triggered (freestyle)

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Stories 👻🎶 (@kyliejennersnapsongs) on

This comes amid reports that she and Travis Scott have been back together for a month after their shock split in October 2019.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,"

"Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

Instagram/@kyliejenner

The source added: "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it, at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

As much as we love Kylie’s glamorous wigs, we’d welcome some more images of her natural hair.

Latest News

KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident
Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Daughters Will Be Next To Have A Baby

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Kylie Jenner Fuels Rumours Her Relationship With Travis Scott Is Back On
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Threw The Most Extra Party To Celebrate Stormi’s 2nd Birthday
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Been Spotted Taking Stormi To Disneyworld
James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies