Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi

Coming from TV royalty has its perks as Kylie Jenner just splashed some serious cash on a bunch of gold jewellery in tribute to her and Travis Scott's baby, Stormi Webster.

Sparing absolutely zero expense, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is making sure her little girl never feels as though she isn’t her no.1, even if costs her an arm and a leg.

Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to social media to share a brand new set of rings that she purchased, which are inspired by the little one.

The set of five gold rings spell out S.T.O.R.M when worn together, and were designed by XIV Karats (basically, they cost a lot).

According to the Beverley Hills-based jewellery designer, the rings are priced in the region of $600-$900 per piece. Meaning Kylie spent a whopping $4,500 on the items at least.

Oh, how the other half live.

But for someone like Kylie, who was recently named by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire (even though she’s not quite there yet, but give her time), money is no issue whatsoever.

We guess dropping a small fortune on a casual gift doesn’t even dint the bank. The dream.

And the social media queen isn’t exactly hard up for cash rn, as she recently sold her spare home in the gated Hidden Hills community in California for the wee little sum of $12million.

It’s just another casual day in the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

When you’re an American dynasty nothing is truly an expense.