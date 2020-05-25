Kylie Jenner Just Wore A Pair Of $15,000 Designer Jeans In Quarantine

Kylie Jenner spent an eye-popping $15,000 to wear a pair of designer jeans in quarantine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an image of her outfit on social-media, with an account called @KylieJennerCloset tracking down the individual price of each item in the ensemble.

Even though nobody would expect a billionaire to be wearing $30 jeans, fans were still shocked by the massive pricetag on her Cross Patch Denim Pants from Chrome Hearts Official. According to the fan site, Kylie paired the trousers with $15,000 earrings and a crop-top.

Friends and fans alike were loving the bright orange jeans, with model Raven Tracy writing: “15k on her pants. DO NOT TALK TO HER. 😎” as someone else branded her “Queen Kylie.”

This comes weeks after the Kylie Cosmetics founder purchased a $36.5 million house in a gated area of Los Angeles. According to reports, the house boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and 20 parking spaces. In total, the property covers .83 acres.

Opening up about how she’s keeping Stormi Webster entertained during lockdown, Kylie said: “I have bought Stormi every single outdoor toy you could imagine, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything—she’s been outside every day."

“[She’s] just living her best life. I’m trying to keep her entertained....[She] has no idea what’s going on.”

As much as we love those iconic jeans, $15,000 seems a little steep for denim.