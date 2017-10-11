Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

The whole world's relentlessly hitting ‘refresh’ on all of Kylie Jenner’s social media accounts RN, waiting for confirmation or denial of her rumoured pregnancy.

Which means that her Insta posts are being scrutinised even more than usual - everyone’s waiting to get a peek at her (possible) baby bump.

So this new pic has caused a lot of chat about Kylie’s supposed pregnancy… we’re used to seeing Kylie wearing really not very much at all, but in this pic she’s covered up in a huge coat.

Did we mention there’s currently a heatwave in LA? Temperatures are getting up to 90 degrees… so its not really winter coat weather over there.

Is Kylie trying to hide something from us while simultaneously still posting selfies on the regular?

She’s also just posted a make up-free selfie - she looks completely/annoyingly gorgeous with just a bare face… but even than picture has been cleverly cropped to avoid the lower half of her body.

