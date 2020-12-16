Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Named Highest Paid Celebrity Of 2020 With Nearly $550 Million

She pocketed more than the rest of the top five celebs combined

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - 09:38

In news that won’t surprise anyone, Kylie Jenner has been named the highest paid celebrity of 2020. 

According to Forbes, she earned an incredible $540 million before taxation this year, which means she pocketed more than the rest of the top five celebrities combined. Kanye West ranked at number two on the list, with earnings of $170 million.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Roger Federer earned the third spot with $106.5 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo made $105m and Lionel Messi pocketed a casual $104m.

Just last year, Kylie revealed she was selling a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics empire to global beauty brand Coty, which reportedly sold for $600 million.  

Getty

Earlier this year, she earned a place on Forbes’ billionaires list, only for the title to be retracted amid claims her earnings had been exaggerated. The publication later reported Kylie’s wealth is more likely to be around the $900 million mark.

At the time, Kylie called out the Forbes article for allegedly containing “inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.” 

She tweeted: “What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site... All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period."

Kylie added that she’s “blessed beyond her years” and has no complaints with how her business is doing: “I'm doing perfectly fine. I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."

Instagram/KylieJenner

Sounds like Kylie won't have any trouble buying Stormi's Christmas present this year.

