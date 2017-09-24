Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She'd Give Up Instagram When She Had A Baby

So where does this leave her 98 million followers?

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 10:54

Kylie Jenner has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works when it comes to her rumoured pregnancy after some old quotes surfaced about how motherhood might impact her Instagram account.

The 20-year-old still hasn't confirmed whether she's expecting a baby or not. But if she *is* (and all evidence seems to suggest so) it sounds like she's gearing up to press the big fat delete button on her profile. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Kylie proved she was the Queen of taking selfies...

The quotes came from an interview the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave to ELLE UK back in 2015, and it's worth taking her comments with a pinch of salt in lieu of the fact they're two years old. 

Sasha's Shirt 💙

Sasha's Shirt 💙

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

At the time, Kylie envisioned that her 95-year-old self would've lived a pretty idyllic life surrounded by pigs, chickens, and a bunch of cute kids. 

"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore," she said.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

But that's not the only comment she made. "Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram," she added. "You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life."

That could mean Kylie's Instagram throne is about to be carefully and systemically dismantled, or it could mean that she ditches her previous comment and documents motherhood anyway. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

