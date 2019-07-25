Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time

She's sharing some personal details about her labour

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 09:56

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the dramatic birth of Stormi Webster for the first time.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share a few details about her experience of labour in honour of her daughter’s upcoming 2nd birthday.

each day is a blessing with you 🦋☁️ thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20 ⚡️

“I actually got induced,” the 22-year-old began. “I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later….it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys.”

“Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two,” she finished.

Kylie had infamously kept her entire pregnancy under wraps, only revealing that Stormi had been born three days after the event on February 4th, 2018.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Discussing her and Travis Scott’s decision to keep their first experience of parenthood away from the limelight, she previously said: “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. 

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Kylie and Travis parted ways in September 2019, but the former couple are committed to co-parenting their daughter in a loving, respectful environment. 

we took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫

The pair were recently spotted on a family trip to Disneyworld, Orlando, alongside various other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Any guesses on what extravagant gift Stormi will receive this year?

