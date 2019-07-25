Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Stormi’s Dramatic Birth For The First Time

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the dramatic birth of Stormi Webster for the first time.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share a few details about her experience of labour in honour of her daughter’s upcoming 2nd birthday.

“I actually got induced,” the 22-year-old began. “I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later….it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys.”

“Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two,” she finished.

Kylie had infamously kept her entire pregnancy under wraps, only revealing that Stormi had been born three days after the event on February 4th, 2018.

Instagram/KylieJenner

Discussing her and Travis Scott’s decision to keep their first experience of parenthood away from the limelight, she previously said: “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Kylie and Travis parted ways in September 2019, but the former couple are committed to co-parenting their daughter in a loving, respectful environment.

The pair were recently spotted on a family trip to Disneyworld, Orlando, alongside various other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Any guesses on what extravagant gift Stormi will receive this year?