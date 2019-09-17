Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up

Some fans jumped to the wrong conclusion recently

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 09:45

Kylie Jenner has shut down rumours that she and Travis Scott are on the verge of a split after fans jumped to the wrong conclusion about her decision to remove one of their framed images from her closet. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left some people scratching their heads yesterday after she posted a selfie with the cryptic caption: “Ain’t a game, boy,” only for pal Yris Palmer to add: “Made for one player.”

ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤
View this post on Instagram

ain’t a game, boy 🎮🖤🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

It turns out that rumours of their relationship problems are definitely way off the mark after the 22-year-old took to social-media to share a picture of their family living their best lives at a Los Angeles zoo.

The image features Travis in the middle of a laugh as Kylie plants a kiss on Stormi’s cheeks: "Happy Wednesday,” she captioned the upload.

Instagram

This comes just days after the couple revealed that having a baby hasn’t had a negative impact on their sex life: "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience," Travis told Playboy magazine.

Kylie agreed: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumour to be wrong."

Getty

It sounds like Stormi might even have a brother or sister to play with soon after an insider told Elle: “Kylie can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Sounds like they’re going strong!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Get To Know: King Calaway
Get To Know: King Calaway
Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Get To Know Inhaler
Get To Know: Inhaler
Jughead Jones Is Missing In The New Riverdale Trailer And Fans Are Fearing The Worst
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Bodyshamers Are Coming After This Picture Of Kylie Jenner’s Bum And It’s Not Okay
Fans Think Certain Pictures Might Prove That Kylie Jenner Stages Her Paparazzi Photos
Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line To Rival Kylie Cosmetics And Here Are The Details
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Jordyn Woods pictured with Kylie Jenner and mother Elizabeth Woods
Kylie Jenner Has Officially Unfollowed Jordyn Woods After 6 Months of Distance
Jordyn Woods Has Been Spotted With Khloe Kardashian’s Other Ex, James Harden
Hailey Baldwin Admits Kylie Jenner’s Photos Of Stormi Are Giving Her ‘Baby Fever’
Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram’s Rich List As She Earns A Whopping £1 Million Per Post
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Being Slammed For Using A Disabled Parking Spot
Fans Are Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Plastic Surgery Because Of This Very Peachy Image

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Fuels Travis Scott Split Rumours After Fans Spot This Detail In Her Latest Upload
Noah Cyrus Just Told Jake Paul She Wants To “F**k” Tana Mongeau And He Approves
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Kendall Jenner Just Shut Down Khloe Kardashian’s Claim That They Look Like Twins
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products