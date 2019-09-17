Kylie Jenner Perfectly Shut Down Rumours That She And Travis Scott Are Breaking Up

Kylie Jenner has shut down rumours that she and Travis Scott are on the verge of a split after fans jumped to the wrong conclusion about her decision to remove one of their framed images from her closet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left some people scratching their heads yesterday after she posted a selfie with the cryptic caption: “Ain’t a game, boy,” only for pal Yris Palmer to add: “Made for one player.”

It turns out that rumours of their relationship problems are definitely way off the mark after the 22-year-old took to social-media to share a picture of their family living their best lives at a Los Angeles zoo.

The image features Travis in the middle of a laugh as Kylie plants a kiss on Stormi’s cheeks: "Happy Wednesday,” she captioned the upload.

This comes just days after the couple revealed that having a baby hasn’t had a negative impact on their sex life: "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience," Travis told Playboy magazine.

Kylie agreed: “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumour to be wrong."

It sounds like Stormi might even have a brother or sister to play with soon after an insider told Elle: “Kylie can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling. Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Sounds like they’re going strong!