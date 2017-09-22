Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

Breaking Kardashian fetus news.

Friday, September 22, 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might not be the only ones gearing up to welcome a new arrival to the family as in breaking baby news, it's being reported that Kylie Jenner is also pregnant and expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott, who she has been dating since April.

This news has dropped via TMZ and while the Kardashian camp are yet to confirm or deny anything, Kylie *has* taken to Snapchat to post a pretty curious image of herself kinda sorta cupping her stomach. 

According to the gossip site, Kylie and Travis are said to have 'started telling friends' their so-called baby news earlier this month as they attented Day N Night Fest in California.

Their sources add that this included Travis supposedly telling pals the baby is a girl.

While the pic Kylie's posted on Snapchat could just be her and her pals slightly punking us all over the gossip, it's also curious when you consider that she's not been seen out and about much recently. She skipped New York Fashion Week and both her insta and Snapchat have mainly just been featuring either throwback photos of herself or photos that are top half up.

Could this be to conceal a baby bump? Frankly we have no idea - we're not Kylie's obstetrician and we don't have an USB ultrasound machine plug in, so we'll just have to wait and see, just like you.

But what do you make of all this - reckon the rumours could be true? Drop us a tweet to @MTVUK to let us know. 

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

