Kylie Jenner Pulled Over By Police On Way Home From Jordyn Woods’ 21st Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were pulled over by the police on their way home from Woods’ epic 21st birthday party.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where Jordyn had been thrown a party to kick off her birthday celebrations early, and Kylie documented it on her famous Snapchat.

Instagram @jordynwoods

The BFFs were pulled over after leaving a club but Jordyn reassured fans that neither of them were driving, although she did diss the cops who pulled them over regardless.

Jordyn had been documenting the entire night on Instagram Stories and so it’s possible the police had been trying to catch them out for drink driving.

Instagram @jordynwoods

The birthday girl was not happy as she filmed the police sirens behind them saying “Feds tryna be a hater right now.”

“We got pulled over right now,” she explains in the clip. “But we didn’t drive. It’s okay.”

They for sure weren’t behind the wheel because they were too busy singing love songs to each other in the back seats, which they hilariously posted online revealing they ‘ditched the club’ to have some bestie time.

Instagram @kyliejenner

Club or Carpool Karaoke, it’s a tough call! It looks like Jordyn had an amazing birthday despite the police dramz.

Maybe their next cosmetic collection collaboration can include some fiery shades inspired by this incident?

It's not a 21st without some drama...