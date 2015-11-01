Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit

"It was just iconic"

Friday, October 23, 2020 - 09:42

Kylie Jenner is reflecting on her favourite Halloween outfits, including the time she dressed as Christina Aguilera in 2016.

In a YouTube video, Kylie opens up about recreating the Dirrty ensemble and says Christina invited her to a party after seeing the images online.

Christina requested Kylie wear the costume to the event, with Kylie saying: “I ended up wearing a yellow version and I showed up [to Christina's party] and it was her on her birthday and it was just iconic.”

Giving the outfit a 10/10 rating, Kylie pointed out all the important details that went into the look, including various “fake piercings” and a long blonde wig.

She was more critical of her 2015 warrior outfit, saying: “I don't know what the f*** I was, but I would call this Warrior Princess and I got this from Trashy Lingerie in Hollywood… I would say [this costume gets] a six out of 10.”

my ninjas
View this post on Instagram

my ninjas

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Her first Halloween as a mother was a strong year for creativity. Back in 2018, Kylie and Stormi dressed as a cloud and a lightning bolt: “We didn't go anywhere. We did it for photos,” Kylie says.

“We couldn't even get a good photo, but I am glad we have this one for the memories. I love this look! 10 out of 10!”

Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️
View this post on Instagram

Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

That same year, she and Stormi rocked matching butterfly costumes, with Kylie giving their second ensemble a 10/10 score.

Which look is your fav?

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit
Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection
Get To Know somegirlnamedanna
Get To Know: somegirlnamedanna
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards
Skai Jackson Opens Up About Learning To Overcome Anxiety: “I’m Fighting It”
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV
Hailey Bieber Undergoes A Tattoo On Her Wedding Finger In Honour Of Justin Bieber
Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future
Get To Know Scribz Riley
Get To Know: Scribz Riley
Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend
Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
EMA 2020
Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!
Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Storm Reid Opens Up About Her Connection With “Sister” Zendaya: “She’s So Genuine”
Has Noah Centineo Eloped With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou In Las Vegas?
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit
Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection
Travis Scott Reveals He And Kylie Jenner Are Raising Stormi To Be A “Strong” Woman
Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted For Not Knowing What The Australian Flag Looks Like
Kylie Jenner Gave Stormi A $12,000 Hermes Backpack For Her First Day Of School
Kylie Cosmetics Warns Customers It’s Been Impacted By An Online Security Breach
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Make Comparisons With Kendall And Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner And BFF Stassie Are 'Twinning' In This Photo And Even The Kardashians Agree
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
Kylie Jenner Just Wore A Pair Of $15,000 Designer Jeans In Quarantine

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Get To Know somegirlnamedanna
Get To Know: somegirlnamedanna
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards
Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal