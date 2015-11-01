Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit

Kylie Jenner is reflecting on her favourite Halloween outfits, including the time she dressed as Christina Aguilera in 2016.

In a YouTube video, Kylie opens up about recreating the Dirrty ensemble and says Christina invited her to a party after seeing the images online.

Christina requested Kylie wear the costume to the event, with Kylie saying: “I ended up wearing a yellow version and I showed up [to Christina's party] and it was her on her birthday and it was just iconic.”

Giving the outfit a 10/10 rating, Kylie pointed out all the important details that went into the look, including various “fake piercings” and a long blonde wig.

She was more critical of her 2015 warrior outfit, saying: “I don't know what the f*** I was, but I would call this Warrior Princess and I got this from Trashy Lingerie in Hollywood… I would say [this costume gets] a six out of 10.”

Her first Halloween as a mother was a strong year for creativity. Back in 2018, Kylie and Stormi dressed as a cloud and a lightning bolt: “We didn't go anywhere. We did it for photos,” Kylie says.

“We couldn't even get a good photo, but I am glad we have this one for the memories. I love this look! 10 out of 10!”

That same year, she and Stormi rocked matching butterfly costumes, with Kylie giving their second ensemble a 10/10 score.

Which look is your fav?