Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala

The billionaire isn't thrilled by the reports

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 09:51

Kylie Jenner has responded to claims that she boasts about her wealth at parties.

The accusations kicked off when Alex Rodriguez – a former baseball player and current fiancé of Jennifer Lopez – gave an interview to Sports Illustrated where he opened up about what it was like attending The Met Gala.

During the interview, the 43-year-old spoke about his conversations with the Hollywood elite: “We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Nobody likes being accused of showing off, which is why Kylie took to Twitter after hearing about the interview to set the record straight: "Umm no I didn't," she clarified. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

A-Rod immediately extended an olive branch, quote-tweeting the denial with the comment: "OMG that's right @KylieJenner," he agreed. "It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you."

This comes after the 21-year-old was named the youngest self-made billionaire since Mark Zuckerberg: “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Earlier this year, she told PAPER that her wealth doesn’t even cross her mind, meaning it’s unlikely she brings it up at parties: “I don’t define myself by how much I have,” she said in February. “I honestly don’t wake up even thinking about it.”

Case closed.

