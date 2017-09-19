Kylie Jenner Reportedly Threw A Top Secret Pyjama Party Themed Baby Shower

If you own any form of social media then you'll probably know that Kim Kardashian West hosted quite the extravagant baby shower over the weekend with the whole fam in attendance, including her maybe, maybe not pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Of course, they weren't going to miss the chance to celebrate the impending arrival of Kim and Kanye West's third child via surrogate and make use of the treats provided, including baked goods brought by Chrissy Teigen.

However, Kim's fancy baby shower apparently wasn't the only one that went down over the weekend since People reports Kylie threw a top-secret shower of her own the following day.

By the sounds of things, the soirée at her house was kept pretty hush-hush and those lucky enough to make the guest list were reportedly barred from posting photos of it online.

Kim Kardashian's shower was full of cherry blossom. / Snapchat/JenAtkin

As you probably know, the makeup mogul hasn't actually confirmed her pregnancy, but it is widely reported that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

One source told the publication that the theme of the shower was "pajama party (sic)," as a separate source said the event was attended by Kylie's family, including Kim.

The second source added that the secret shower had been penned in the diary for some time, while it was Kim who just last week decided to throw her shower on the same weekend.

"It was a last minute baby shower," the source said of Kim's heavily Snapchatted do. "Guests received an invitation earlier this week."

Could it be that Kim threw a shower on the same weekend in a bid to throw the scent off Kylie's? Is Kylie even pregnant? What about Khloe?

We literally have so many Kardashian related questions rn but it looks like we just need to sit tight and wait to hear it from the horse's mouth.