Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Won't Address Pregnancy Rumours Until She's Given Birth

The reports are all pretty conclusive but Kylie won't be commenting on the speculation.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 15:02

Button down the hatches and throw away stockpiles of potential evidence because it doesn't look like we're any closer to getting to the bottom of Kylie Jenner's rumoured pregnancy. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had the internet in the palm of her hand ever since reports first broke that she could be expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. 

It's now been reported that Kylie is going to keep her fans guessing right up until the moment she gives birth, with People claiming that she doesn't want the public intruding on her pregnancy. 

According to an insider, the 20-year-old is prioritising the important elements of her life rn, and has no intention of opening the media floodgates: "Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness."

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. / Copyright [Instagram]

The same source indicates that she's already planning to take a six months break from being in the public eye and won't be making any official appearances in that time. 

"Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to."

This comes as Kim revealed to Ellen that the Kardashian gang as a whole have made a pact to not discuss each other's personal lives in TV appearances. 

Kylie allegedly won't be commenting on the baby speculation until she gives birth. / Instagram/KylieJenner

"When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one. For the safety of my life," she said. "We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves."

It sounds to us like Kylie just wants to enjoy her first pregnancy in peace. Guess we'll have to wait and see if another Kardashian-Jenner baby is set to enter the fold. 

 

 

