Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About

Kylie Jenner has revealed that five-month-old Stormi Webster hasn’t inherited the one thing she feels most insecure about.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has always been upfront about her physical hang-ups, admitting in a 2015 episode of the E! series that she’d undergone lip fillers in an attempt to plump them up.

Copyright/Kylie Jenner

During a YouTube Q&A with BFF Jordyn Woods, the 20-year-old spoke up about how relieved she was that her and Travis Scott’s daughter hadn’t inherited her pout.

"I prayed and prayed that she would have my big eyes, and she has the biggest eyes ever," Kylie said. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She ain't get those from me. Thank her dad for those."

Instagram

As for how her body has changed since giving birth, she said: "I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did, people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes," she explained.

"My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.

She added: “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

Judging by the size of Stormi's shoe collection, we're pretty sure Kylie will have an entire new wardrobe in no time.