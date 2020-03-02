Kylie Jenner Reveals How Her Pregnancy Prepared Her For The Coronavirus Outbreak

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how her pregnancy prepared her for the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will recall that Kylie hid the news until she’d actually given birth to Stormi. For nine months, she effectively kept her head down by staying inside her house and avoiding being photographed by the paparazzi.

Taking to Instagram Stories to reveal that she’s familiar with self-isolation, the 22-year-old said: “I hope everyone is feeling well! It's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus.

Kylie continued: "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

Instagram/KylieJenner

At the time, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explained her decision: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

She added: “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has recently taken to Instagram to reveal that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan are self-isolating in separate houses, saying: “We have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

Smart decision.