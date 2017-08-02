Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Feels Like An Outcast And Struggles To Relate To People

Kylie Jenner might be super famous but she still feels like an outcast

Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 13:58

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous teenagers on the planet, and she has a whole heap of celebrity friends - but she has admitted that she actually feels like total outsider. 

“I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up,” the make-up entrepreneur says in a promo clip for her new show Life Of Kylie. 

The 19 year old, who was homeschooled along with her sister Kendall Jenner, adds that even now she’s older she still feels like a misfit because she has a hard time relating to a lot of other people. 

“I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people so it's like this little world. I do feel like an outcast,” she added.

Which all just goes to show that everyone has to deal with their own issues and insecurities. 
 

Words: Olivia Cooke

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Feels Like An Outcast And Struggles To Relate To People

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Feels Like An Outcast And Struggles To Relate To People

