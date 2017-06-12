Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her secret dual personality after revealing that there's a lot more to her than the bikini selfies and wild hair transformations would initially suggest.

In a trailer for The Life Of Kylie, the 19 year-old shared that she's been "putting on this different persona" for the world due to the fact she's not always been totally comfortable growing up in the limelight.

E!

Explaining what the show has to offer, she said her first ever solo series will offer fans "a peek inside all of the exciting things" she's been working on - looking at you, Kylie Cosmetics - as well as some "personal time with friends."As for the slightly weird experience of growing up on Keeping Up With The Kardshians, she shared: "When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There's two sides of me."

"There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know," she teased.

Well we can't *wait* to be introduced to this brand new Kylie Jenner when the show premieres on E! on August 6th.










