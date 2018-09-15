Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous

Kylie Jenner has just revealed a bunch of products that are set to be included in her make-up range with Jordyn Woods and it’s safe to say the BFFs are big fans of bronzed glitter, pressed powder, and long-lasting lipgloss.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is on the precipice of reaching billionaire status with her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, and has now decided to team up with one of her nearest and dearest pals to drop their own collaboration.

The concept was first confirmed by Jordyn at Beauty Con: "Kylie and I have a makeup collaboration coming out soon," she teased. "We've wanted to do this since her company first launched; we've been working on it for years!”

The duo have now confirmed exactly what will feature in their line and have released images of two brand new lipglosses, a lipstick, a pressed powder palette, and a mini highlighter palette. Oh, and the cartoonised packaging is pretty damn special.

The 21-year-old described the line as being a homage to their friendship, which explains why the eyeshadow shades all have powerful names including Wild Love, Loyal, and a pale pink hue that goes by the title Ride Or Die.

In an Instagram picture of the pair, Kylie wrote: “I wanted to come on here and let you know just how special this collection really is to me. Jordyn and I have had a true unmatchable relationship and I consider her family.

“She’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years, and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! It has been so much fun and I’ll cherish the memories forever! We’ve worked hard on this and hope you love it as much as we do!"

The range drops on Friday 21st September at kyliecosmetics.com.