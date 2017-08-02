Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

But she does get to go to the Met Gala. So there's that.

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:35

It might look like Kylie Jenner's life of glitz, glamour, and getting 2 million likes per Instagram post is problem-free but there are some downsides to being the most famous teen on the planet. And one of them is not being able to partake in the rite of passage, prom.

In a trailer for new series Life Of Kylie, the 19-year-old has opened up how she never got to buy a horrific dress and have an awkward dance with a mathlete. "It was really sad, actually," she began. "I had to unfollow all my friends that I went to school with."

E!

Pointing out that she ended up deleting all her old pals, she said: "They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn’t see it, you know? Because they would always post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I was like, I can’t see it. It just made me sad.”

Although Kylie started her high-school life with a place at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, she left back in 2012 in order to become homeschooled. On the plus side, Kylie did eventually get her prom experience after surprising superfan Albert Ochoa at his event.

It's worth mentioning that prom is generally an overhyped dud, and - in all honesty - most teens out there would be happy to swap out their tickets for an invite to the actual Met Gala. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

 

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Stevie Coiley reacts to kick off with Georgia Crone on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Stevie Coiley Brands Georgia Crone A 'Two-Faced B*tch' After The Villa Erupts In An Explosive Kick-Off - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

MTV Asks Rita Ora

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

The Weeknd Releases 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

Marty McKenna claims he isn&#039;t bothered by Chloe Ferry cracking on with Sam Scott on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Stardew Valley

Here’s Everything We Know About Stardew Valley’s New Multiplayer Mode

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Cheryl Announces She's Back In The Best Way As She Ditches Maternity Leave And Blonde Hair

10 Sex Myths That People Actually Believed

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Chad Johnson? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!

5 of Katy Perry's Best Music Videos

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Karthik Nagesan? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Marissa Jade? Everything You Need To Know!

More From Kylie Jenner

Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

Kylie Jenner and Keke Palmer
Celebrity

Keke Palmer Reckons Kylie Jenner Got Famous For Being Someone She's Not

Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More

Style

Every Single Product In Kylie Jenner's Major 20th Birthday Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner&#039;s Snapchat gets hacked and threatens nudes.
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Hacker Threatens To Leak Nudes

Kylie Jenner unveils her uncanny new waxwork.
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s New Waxwork Is So Realistic It Fooled Her Entire Family

Style

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Brand Lawsuit 'Baseless' As They Claim They Only Sold Two Of Those Controversial Tee's

Kylie and Kendall Jenner order a load of Nando&#039;s after watching Travis Scott
Celebrity

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Order Up A Huge Nando’s After Watching Travis Scott At Wireless 

Kylie Jenner reveals cleavage and new red hair in new social media pics
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage And New Bright Red Hair In Instagram Posts

Kylie Jenner Removes All Traces Of Tyga By Covering Up Tribute Tattoo

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Pull Their Controversial T-Shirt Line After Online Backlash

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy