Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

It might look like Kylie Jenner's life of glitz, glamour, and getting 2 million likes per Instagram post is problem-free but there are some downsides to being the most famous teen on the planet. And one of them is not being able to partake in the rite of passage, prom.

In a trailer for new series Life Of Kylie, the 19-year-old has opened up how she never got to buy a horrific dress and have an awkward dance with a mathlete. "It was really sad, actually," she began. "I had to unfollow all my friends that I went to school with."

E!

Pointing out that she ended up deleting all her old pals, she said: "They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn’t see it, you know? Because they would always post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I was like, I can’t see it. It just made me sad.”

Although Kylie started her high-school life with a place at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, she left back in 2012 in order to become homeschooled. On the plus side, Kylie did eventually get her prom experience after surprising superfan Albert Ochoa at his event.

When Kylie Jenner shows up to your prom... pic.twitter.com/PIynhTQ5Nd — Carolyn Lidster (@carolynlidster) April 9, 2017

It's worth mentioning that prom is generally an overhyped dud, and - in all honesty - most teens out there would be happy to swap out their tickets for an invite to the actual Met Gala.

