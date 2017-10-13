Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

Excuse the excessive use of the word ‘rumoured’ in that headline, but that’s what Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy has reduced us to now.

The latest gossip about the 20 year old make-up entrepreneur is that she’s actually sick of hiding the fact that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie is just tired of being in hiding,” a source close to the Kardashians has told Radar Online

In fact, Kylie is supposed to be so over keeping her pregnancy a secret that it’s causing drama between Kylie and her mum Kris Jenner.

“She hates the fact that she has to keep it a big secret for Kris. It’s created a lot of tension between the two of them and there was already a lot of tension to begin with,” the source adds.

We’re actually feeling bad for Kylie TBH, because it sounds like the whole thing is causing her big time stress.

“Kylie is just an emotional wreck right now. She does not know what to do or who to trust, and she is just so vulnerable right now,” the source claims.

At least the truth will come out eventually, although we might have lost interest in the whole thing by then. (Yeah, that’s so not going to happen).

