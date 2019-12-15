Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sang ‘Rise & Shine’ Live At Justin Bieber’s Art Show

Stop writing your end-of-decade lists! This is the performance of the decade right here…

Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 07:59

Remember when a two-second clip from a Kylie Jenner vlog went legitimately viral and everyone was singing the words ‘rise and shine’ for, like, a whole week?

Well, it’s about to make a comeback because the billionaire beauty boss has now sang the rendition live (!) and - not to be dramatic - the music industry is quaking with fear.

Last night Kylie attended a special charity gala in Los Angeles to benefit the arts and underprivileged kids, hosted by her close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The event, titled The Biebers X Lyft LA X Inner-City Arts, raised funds that will be put towards promoting art education in poor communities around LA. 

Kylie made sure she was there to support her friends and took her mum Kris Jenner as her date (cute, right?). The mother and daughter duo dressed made monochrome magic together with their co-ordinated suits as they mingled with longtime friends including Jaden Smith.

So, how did an art display turn into a live mic moment? Well, Bieber brought out the mic to sing a few songs and jokingly sang his friend’s morning lullaby.

Rise & Shine by Kylie Jenner (Original Version)

The reality star looked impressed by the pop superstar’s rendition and walked away laughing but Bieber quickly encouraged her to do it one time for the room.

Never one to shy away, Kylie walked over to the mic stand, fixed her neck and hunched forward with her neck spaced out to stretch those vocal chords and sang: “Riiiise and shi-ene.”

It appears that JB is KJ’s #1 fan because he ran across the room yelling in hysteria before jumping into Jaden Smith’s arms.

Elsewhere, Justin and Jaden performed their 2010 collaboration ‘Never Say Never’ almost ten years after it first dropped.

Did somebody say iconic? Truly, what a night for the culture.

