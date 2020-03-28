Kylie Jenner Says Someone ‘Close To Home’ Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner has revealed that someone “close to home” has tested positive for coronavirus.

The revelation was made in the mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is set to feature the Kardashian-Jenner gang quarantining separately during the global pandemic.

In one clip, the 22-year-old speaks into her phone and says that she knows someone who has been directly impacted by COVID-19: “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.”

The confessional scenes on the E! show are usually filmed in a studio, with the gang presumably having to take on the bulk of the filming themselves due to California’s lockdown rules.

Keeping up has taken a whole new meaning this year. See what’s to come on #KUWTK - returning this September on E! pic.twitter.com/2Kni8g4e7J — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 1, 2020

The trailer also includes a visual of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti warning residents that the area is under a stay-at-home order until further notice.

It hasn’t been revealed who Kylie was actually referring to in the trailer, although fans will be aware of the fact that she’s put her money where her mouth is to help frontline workers deal with the crisis.

Kylie Cosmetics has been producing hand sanitisers for healthcare workers in California, with each item including a note that reads: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

At the start of the pandemic, Kylie made headlines for donating $1 million to Los Angeles hospitals. Her donation will help them buy the necessary equipment to ensure that patients can get the right treatment to recover from the virus.