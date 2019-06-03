Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is “100% Okay” After Rushing to Hospital

Kylie Jenner spent her Sunday in the hospital with daughter Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul told fans that her one-year-old daughter had to be taken to hospital after having an allergic reaction.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kylie said: “Spent the day in hospital with my baby.”

Before the news leaked and fans spent time worrying about what had happened to Stormi, the 21-year-old cleared things up while sharing how stressful the day had been on her.

“She has an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” reassuring fans that Stormi is healthy and happy after the stressful day.

The Kylie Skin founder shared how concerning the situation had been, saying: “Nothing else matters when these things happen.”

It seems that she got a major fright over Stormi’s allergic reaction, as she went on to wish “all the moms [with] sick babies” love and strength for getting through it.

We’re glad Stormi recovered quickly and wish the Jenner-Websters the best...