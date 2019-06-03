Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is “100% Okay” After Rushing to Hospital
The Kylie Skin mogul revealed Stormi was taken to hospital yesterday...
Kylie Jenner spent her Sunday in the hospital with daughter Stormi Webster.
The beauty mogul told fans that her one-year-old daughter had to be taken to hospital after having an allergic reaction.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Kylie said: “Spent the day in hospital with my baby.”
Before the news leaked and fans spent time worrying about what had happened to Stormi, the 21-year-old cleared things up while sharing how stressful the day had been on her.
“She has an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” reassuring fans that Stormi is healthy and happy after the stressful day.
The Kylie Skin founder shared how concerning the situation had been, saying: “Nothing else matters when these things happen.”
It seems that she got a major fright over Stormi’s allergic reaction, as she went on to wish “all the moms [with] sick babies” love and strength for getting through it.
We’re glad Stormi recovered quickly and wish the Jenner-Websters the best...