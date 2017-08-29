Kylie Jenner's Shaman Has Some Good News About Her Relationship With Travis Scott

The best thing about Kylie Jenner is that she’s JUST like the rest of us. Y’know, plus a few extra million dollars, flawless beauty, endless opportunity and an extensive wig collection.

Maybe not - but one thing that we do all have in common with Kylie is a roller coaster of a love life which has come with its fair share of heartache.

So it’s pretty great to hear that things are looking up for Ky in the romance department. That’s according to her very own personal shaman in Peru, anyway.

Told you she was #relatable.

In a new clip from an upcoming ep of Kylie’s show, Life of Kylie, Ms Jenner teams up with BFF Jordyn Woods and momager Kris Jenner to head out to Peru for a visit to a shaman.

If you’re not too sure what a shaman actually is, it’s a person who’s in touch with the world of good and evil spirits, divination and healing. Wowza.

Kylie quizzes her shaman on all things love life related in the session, revealing that her mum thinks she and new boyfriend Travis Scott are “a little crazy”.

The shaman reveals: "It's actually very good. There is one person that is very interested. You can see he's already talking with you. Yes, he has good intentions. He's inside, looking at you."

Right on cue, Kris wonders in true embarrassing mum style: "Does it start with a 'T?'"

Unfortunately, the shaman’s loved up, romantic predictions come just a couple of days after Kylie and Travis split rumours hit the headlines earlier this week.

Reports of a potential break up were sparked when Travis was spotted leaving a nightclub with a mystery bruenette, who was very much not his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Hmmm.

Words by Lucy Wood

