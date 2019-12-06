Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding

Stormi Webster is living the high life on a wintry trip with her mum Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has taken her 1-year-old on a snowboarding trip and she is an absolute natural.

Despite only being 22 months old, little Stormi is a pro at snowboarding judging by the most adorable videos posted by Kylie on Instagram yesterday.

The “snow queen” looks cool as an icicle in her all-white snow suit while snowboarding down a slope unassisted on her very first 'snow trip'.

The mega-star described everyone’s reactions with her caption of the precious moment: “I can’t handle this”. Huge mood, KJ.

Kylie’s snow trip is giving us all sorts of life with her incredible Chanel and Fendi snow suits, wine selfies and wholesome content, as she takes a well-deserved break from running an empire.

She has recently come under fire for not publicly supporting her dad Caitlyn Jenner on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, although sister Kendall responded to criticism by stating that the family are supporting her privately.

Kylie doesn’t seem too bothered by the hearsay as she’s living it up in a Christmas fairytale with her own little snowboarding pro.