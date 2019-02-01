Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Family Video To Celebrate 'Angel' Stormi's First Birthday

It has officially been one year since Kylie Jenner's is-she-or-isn't-she pregnancy ended.

The reality superstar and lip kit queen celebrated her daughter Stormi Webster's first birthday yesterday and shared some never-before-seen family photos and home movies with the world to celebrate, just like how she announced the birth to the world.

Sharing an adorable clip of her and Travis Scott on Instagram, Jenner wished her daughter a happy birthday, saying "We Love you..."

The tributes continued as she posted a whole bunch of photos from Stormi's first year, showing her wearing her daddy's Astroworld merch, taking her first steps (!!) and sleeping in the car with Travis.

Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie gushed about how lucky she has been with her first born, saying: "How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby."

"I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours."

Instagram @kyliejenner

The sentimental post continued with her sharing her biggest wish for her daughter, as she said: "I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world."

"My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

Okay, we might be crying -- just a little.

The couple have yet to reveal how they celebrated Stormi turning 1 but we're sure they went all out, as the Kardashian-Jenners don't usually play about.

Last year Kylie rented out the entire Six Flags theme park in California for Travis' 26th birthday, if that gives any indication of how hard they go.

Happy birthday, Stormi!