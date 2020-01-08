Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday

It seems Kylie Jenner is reminiscing about the time she spent carrying Stormi in her tum while simultaneously hiding the pregnancy from the entire universe.

But now that she and Travis Scott's daughter is about to turn two, Ky's ready to share her baby bump with the world.

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Fans just about lost their sh*t when Kylie took to Instagram to share the most beautiful throwback photo cradling her tum.

"I LOWKEY THOUGHT SHE WAS ANNOUNCING ANOTHER PREGNANCY," wrote one fan as another added: "MY HEART STOPPED FOR ONE SECOND."

"Am i the only one who thought she was announcing an other pregnancy," added a third fan while a fourth wrote: "omg I thought you were pregnant again! I was about to be shook!"

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Tbh, you can't blame us for thinking baby no.2 is on the way... it wouldn't be the first time Kylie has dropped a serious bombshell on us.

But she did make it clear in the caption that the pic is just a little throwback ahead of Stormi's second birthday.

"Throwback... pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon."

Instagram @kyliejenner

Stormi Webster will be entering the (hopefully not) terrible twos on February 1st.

While we're certain Kylie would be an awesome mum to two, it's all about Stormi rn.