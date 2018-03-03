Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful

Hallelujah. We can finally stop zooming in on random sections of baby Stormi's chin and foot because Kylie Jenner has released the first close-up shot of her and Travis Scott's daughter.

While Stormi has been in the world for over a month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has done her best to keep her newborn out of the limelight - and has only now decided to post the face-on shot that everyone has been waiting for.

The image was simultaneously shared on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, amid reports that Kylie's decision to slam the SC update resulted in the company losing $1.3billion in its market value. Ouch.

And even though Kylie slapped a filter over the first official photo of her daughter, fans are already seeing some serious similarities between mother and child.

"Why does Stormi look more like Kylie than Kylie did?" one fan questioned, which prompted the 20-year-old to respond "Lol my girl" with two love-heart emojis and a proud face.

lol my girl ♥️♥️😊 https://t.co/H9Sj6viPzI — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 3, 2018

The same image was posted on Travis Scott's profile, and has already racked up 1.6 million likes in the space of a casual 15 hours. We can only imagine how many people would've double-tapped the image if Kylie uploaded it to her own account.