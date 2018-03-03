Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful

Fans have pointed out the incredible similarities between mother and child.

Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 10:39

Hallelujah. We can finally stop zooming in on random sections of baby Stormi's chin and foot because Kylie Jenner has released the first close-up shot of her and Travis Scott's daughter. 

While Stormi has been in the world for over a month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has done her best to keep her newborn out of the limelight - and has only now decided to post the face-on shot that everyone has been waiting for.

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Kylie Jenner proved she was the Queen of selfies...

The image was simultaneously shared on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, amid reports that Kylie's decision to slam the SC update resulted in the company losing $1.3billion in its market value. Ouch.

Our little rager !!!!

Our little rager !!!!

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

And even though Kylie slapped a filter over the first official photo of her daughter, fans are already seeing some serious similarities between mother and child. 

"Why does Stormi look more like Kylie than Kylie did?" one fan questioned, which prompted the 20-year-old to respond "Lol my girl" with two love-heart emojis and a proud face.

The same image was posted on Travis Scott's profile, and has already racked up 1.6 million likes in the space of a casual 15 hours. We can only imagine how many people would've double-tapped the image if Kylie uploaded it to her own account. 

 

 

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Olivia Attwood opens up about Chris Hughes split, feels like she&#039;s lost her best friend
Olivia Attwood Admits She’s ‘Hopeful’ That She Can ‘Work Things Out’ With Chris Hughes In The Future
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
Warner Wants Kristen Wiig For Wonder Woman 2
What Your Handwriting Actually Says About Your Personality
Get Involved With Tekken Mobile NOW If You Want To Get These Sweet Goodies
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Little Mix
Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Kylie Jenner&#039;s amazing post-baby body
Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Is Quite Literally Out Of This World
Jersey Shore Cast And Fans React To The Show Being Renewed For A Second Season In The Best Way

More From Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
Kylie Jenner&#039;s amazing post-baby body
Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Is Quite Literally Out Of This World
Kylie Jenner Posts Her First Snaps With Baby Stormi And We Can't Even Cope
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Hired Hella Help For Stormi In The Form Of Assistants And Nannies
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Step Out Together For The First Time Since Stormi's Birth
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Snapchat Video Of Baby Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner’s Push Present From Travis Scott Is As Extravagant As You’d Expect
Kylie Jenner feels attacked after tweet about Snapchat and their stock market loss
Kylie Jenner Feels ‘Attacked’ Over Her Snapchat Tweet
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Snapchat Tweet Loses The Company $1billion Of Its Market Value
Kylie Jenner Is Dropping A Huge Stormi Themed Makeup Line: The Weather Collection
Kylie Jenner Gives Her First Update On Baby Stormi Since Giving Birth

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Brandon Flynn Responds To Memes Of Him Kissing Sam Smith
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son